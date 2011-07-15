The Amazing Story Of How Two Traders Quit A Hedge Fund And Broke Out On Their Own*

The formerly huge ~$6.5 billion British hedge fund Gartmore used to have 2 star portfolio managers: Guillaume Rambourg and Roger Guy.



Then they suspended one of them. It all went downhill from there — for Gartmore.

For Guillaume and Guy on the other hand… just wait and see.

Here’s the incredible story of how Guy and Rambourg ditched Gartmore and Rambourg turned an investigation from the FSA into a launching pad for an awesome new career: hedge fund founder. UPDATE: Word is that Guy originally had plans to co-found the fund, but has not signed on. (Click to jump straight to reading more about their new plans.)

(Bonus: Rambourg is now hiring in Paris.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.