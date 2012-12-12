The Amazing Stat That Shows Just How Dominating The Patriots Have Been

Photo: Nick Laham/Getty Images

The Patriots beat the Texans last night 41-14. In addition to easily dominating Houston, it was the fourth time this season that the Patriots have beaten an opponent by at least 28 points.Since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, only two teams have won more than four games in a single season by at least 28 points (’99 Rams won five games, ’96 Packers won six games). And the Patriots have done it in their last six games.



In addition, it was the 18th game in the last six seasons in which the Patriots won by at least 28 points. No other team has more than 10 wins by that margin during the same span.

Of course, that dominance hasn’t translated to the playoffs. Despite their regular season domination, the Patriots haven’t won a Super Bowl since the 2004 season.

