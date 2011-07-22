These 11 Hollywood Players Are Making Millions Off Superheroes (And Your Obsession With Them)

There’s never been a better time for superhero movies.



They’re the tent poles of seemingly every major studio and the behemoths that carry the domestic box office.

They make the movie industry a ton of money — and within the industry, they’re particularly good to a handful of companies and people.

When it comes to bringing comics to the big screen, it’s all about the overall deal.

Paramount inked a five-picture distribution deal in 2008. That got them 'Iron-Man 2,' 'Thor,' and 'Captain America' -- as well as two future projects including 'The Avengers.' The latest boon out of that deal: 'X-Men: First Class,' which grossed $345 million. In 2009, Disney acquired Marvel for an estimated $4 billion. Which will be a better investment in the future than it is right now, since the deal didn't affect already-in-place deals like the aforementioned Paramount one. Sony has a lock on all-things Spiderman. Which means it produced both the first series of movies and the forthcoming second one (you can find the trailer for the first one here). Samuel L. Jackson has a staggering nine-picture deal with Marvel. He'll reprise his Nick Fury role in the Avengers movies and others going forward. He committed to a six-picture deal when he took the role. Darren Aronofsky's shingle Protozoa pictures has a two-year deal with Fox. That pact was supposed to kick off with the 'Wolverine' sequel Aronofsky flaked on -- but we're betting there's another superhero pic in his near future. Idris Elba will reportedly be the next big-screen sensation. He supposedly inked an overall deal with Marvel in 2010, and it's rumoured that he'll star in a 'Blade' or 'Luke Cage' revival. (He just appeared in 'Thor,' too.) Christopher Nolan is on everybody's wish list. The 'Dark Knight' helmer will next take on the Superman reboot starring Henry Cavill. He's executive producing 'Avengers,' one of the most-anticipated projects out there. (When he's directing, Favreau reportedly gets $10 million a picture.) Joss Whedon is directing, and most of the 'Iron Man' crew is moving seamlessly over. Scarlett Johansson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. will all appear alongside superhero newbies like Mark Ruffalo and Cobie Smulders. Chris Hemsworth's Thor moves seamlessly over.

