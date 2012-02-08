'The Amazing Spider-Man' Trailer Slings Onto Screens

Photo: Sony Pictures

The new trailer for “The Amazing Spider-Man” trailer has just hit the web and it is… impressive.”The Social Network” star Andrew Garfield takes on the iconic role of Peter Parker in the new reboot while “The Help” heroine Emma Stone plays Gwen Stacy, Garfield’s love interest (on and offscreen).



The film follows Parker as he discovers his powers and finds love with Stacy but the story delves deeper into Parker’s past, exploring his relationship with his mother and father.

Sony pictures debuted the new trailer as part of a worldwide press event spanning 13 cities all over the world. Each of the key players of the film premiered the new footage and spoke to packed theatres in four of the major cities: Garfield in New York, Rhys Ifans, who plays Dr. Curt Connors, was in London, Stone in Rio de Janeiro and director Marc Webb was in Los Angeles.

There’s been some dispute over whether Spiderman should have been remade so quickly after the last franchise, as this version comes 10 years after the original “Spider-Man” and five years after “Spider-Man 3.”

But the new video shows that there’s always more to be explored in the web-slinger’s world. And this modern, grittier take will be sure to please the “Dark Knight”-style comic-book and movie fans.

Check out Spidey in action and decide for yourself. Will you go see the new film when it releases on July 3rd?

