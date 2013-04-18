Emma Stone And Andrew Garfield On Set Of 'The Amazing Spider-Man' Sequel In NYC

The sequel to “The Amazing Spider-Man” has been filming in New York City the past few days.



Earlier this week, Jamie Foxx was seen walking around in blue makeup as villain Electro. Last night, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield were filming a romantic scene in Union Square.

The two play couple Gwen Stacy and Peter Parker in the film and are also a couple in real life.

If you’re trying to spot filming for the production, it’s not simple.

Crew members are telling curious passersby the movie being shot is called “London Calling”; however, anyone following the film will know that’s simply the production name for the “Spider-Man” sequel.

The next film in the “Spider-Man” franchise will hit theatres next summer.

Here are some of photos from yesterday:

The crew was setting up to film on the South end of Union Square between 14th and 16th streets off of Broadway.

A small section was gated off near the subway entrance. Crew were stringing trees with what appeared to be Christmas lights. This was around 1:30 p.m.

Farther down, two men were working on a cool chalk mural of a skyscraper scene.

If you look closely, there was a smaller model the two were working off of to render the drawing:

A lone Gelato cart stood by itself near the end of the set.

Bonus points if you notice the piece of cardboard has the fake production title, “London Calling”!

By 6:00 p.m. filming still wasn’t underway. The Gelato stand was moved and the mural was complete and blocked off with yellow tape.

The scene depicted an entire fake market, loosely replicating the one that takes place in Union Square come winter.

The stars didn’t come out until really late.

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone! twitter.com/Yu_Jesse/statu… — Jesse Yu (@Yu_Jesse) April 17, 2013

There was a big crowd turnout for the shoot.

— Jesse Yu (@Yu_Jesse) April 17, 2013

More of Stone and Garfield strolling through the market:

Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone filming on Union Square now. #lovenewyork twitter.com/stefanradtke/s… — stefan {skr.media} (@stefanradtke) April 17, 2013

And, here are a few more of the two:

Many of the images have since surfaced on Splash News, including one of the two kissing on set. View more of the photos from last night’s shoot here.

