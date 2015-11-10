The amazing results after six photographers were told different stories about one man before taking his photo

When we are first introduced to someone, without intentionally meaning to, we create our own perception of them.

Whether it’s what they are wearing, how they speak or their story, we may put them in a box that we think best defines them.

To challenge these perceptions and the power of perspective in photography, Canon decided to conduct an experiment.

It asked six photographers to photograph the same man, but told each photographer different stories about the man before they took his photo.

In just six days, a film of the experiment, titled ‘Decoy’, attracted 2.2 million views on YouTube.

Here’s why – the results are incredible:

