Plastic. That’s the material many people think of when they hear the term “3D printing.” Today, there’s so much more to it. Here’s a sampling of some of the more exotic materials now being used in 3D printers — an indication of why the technology is revolutionizing virtually every industry:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.