The Private Jets Of The Rich And Famous Are Opulent And Amazing

The private jets of the ultra-wealthy and ultra-famous are impressive.
But they’re also important.
You need a way to get to that third, fourth, or fifth residence. And don’t forget about the private island.
The best way to travel to an exclusive beach paradises is on your own plane.
Of course, not everyone on this list has an island, but you might say that for some, these jets are islands unto themselves.
[An earlier version of this article was written by Matthew Kassel.]
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Boeing 767-33A, usually docked at Luton Airport north of London, is reportedly decorated with a gold interior.
Technically, it belongs to the people of the USA. But President Obama's ride, Air Force One, ferries the Commander-in-Chief in style. It's a Boeing 747-200B and comes equipped with a self-contained baggage loader and the ability to re-fuel in flight.
Gautam Singhania, chairman of the Raymond Group, owns this Challenger jet featuring an advanced Collins ProLine IV EFIS avionics system.
This Bombardier BD-700 Global Express, owned by billionaire Bill Gates, can travel non-stop on flights from Tokyo to New York or Los Angeles to Moscow.
Not surprisingly, Harrison Ford pilots his own jet, a Cessna 525B CJ3 Citation, which carries 6 people and can travel 1,900 nautical miles.
Anil Ambani, chairman of one of the world's largest private conglomerates, rides this sleek Falcon 7X.
The Sultan of Brunei bought his Boeing 747-430 for more than $100 million. He has other aircraft, but this is his biggest, and probably most luxurious.
Jackie Chan had this executive jet, an Embraer Legacy 650, outfitted with a dragon paint scheme. The starting price for the jet is $29 million.
Vijay Mallya, the liquor mogul who also owns Kingfisher Airlines, rides in a Boeing 727. He has been known to use his jet as a flying office and a home, as well as for transportation.
Billionaire Mark Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks along with this Boeing 767-277, supposedly with high enough ceilings to fit his basketball team's tallest players.
Donald Trump replaced his 1968 727 with a newer 757, which holds 23 and is outfitted with oil paintings, crystal lamps, and gold-plated seatbelt buckles.
