Take A Look At The Opulent And Amazing Private Jets Of The Rich And Famous

We’ve written about the private islands of the world’s richest people, but their private jets are equally as impressive and important.
How will they get to their exclusive beach paradises if not with their prized jets?
Of course, not all of those we’ve listed have their own islands, but you might say that for some, these jets are islands unto themselves.
For one wealthy Indian man included here, his jet doubles as a flying home and office.
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's Boeing 767-33A, usually docked at Luton Airport north of London, is reportedly decorated with a gold interior.
President Obama's ride, Air Force One is a Boeing 747-200B and comes equipped with a self-contained baggage loader and the ability to re-fuel in flight.
Gautam Singhania, chairman of the Raymond Group, owns this Challenger jet featuring an advanced Collins ProLine IV EFIS avionics system.
This Bombardier BD-700 Global Express, owned by billionaire Bill Gates, can travel non-stop on flights from Tokyo to New York or Los Angeles to Moscow.
Not surprisingly, Harrison Ford pilots his own jet, a Cessna 525B CJ3 Citation, which carries six people and can travel 1,900 nautical miles.
Anil Ambani, chairman of one of the world's largest private conglomerates, rides this sleek Falcon 7X.
The Sultan of Brunei bought his Boeing 747-430 for more than $100 million. He has other aircrafts, but this is his biggest, and probably most luxurious.
Jackie Chan had this executive jet, an Embraer Legacy 650, outfitted with a dragon livery. The starting price for the jet is $29 million.
Vijay Mallya, the liquor mogul who also owns Kingfisher Airlines, rides this Boeing 727; he has been known to use his jet as an office and a home as well as for transportation.
Billionaire Mark Cuban owns the Dallas Mavericks along with this Boeing 767-277, supposedly with high enough ceilings to fit his basketball team's tallest players.
Donald Trump replaced his 1968 727 with a newer 757, which holds 23 and is outfitted with oil paintings, crystal lamps, and gold plated seatbelt buckles.
