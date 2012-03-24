Take A Look At The Opulent And Amazing Private Jets Of The Rich And Famous

We’ve written about the private islands of the world’s richest people, but their private jets are equally as impressive and important.



How will they get to their exclusive beach paradises if not with their prized jets?

Of course, not all of those we’ve listed have their own islands, but you might say that for some, these jets are islands unto themselves.

For one wealthy Indian man included here, his jet doubles as a flying home and office.

