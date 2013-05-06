The Amazing Moment Boston Double Amputee Jeff Bauman Received a Hero’s Welcome At Bruins Game

Right before the Boston Bruins took the ice against Toronto in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series Saturday, bombing victim Jeff Bauman received a hero’s welcome from the crowd as the team’s honorary banner captain.

The gory images of Bauman, who lost both of his legs in the blast, became some of the most recognisable from the April 15 terror attack. He was later instrumental in helping authorities identify the bombing suspects.

On Saturday, Bauman emerged in a wheelchair, waving not a Bruins flag but one that said “Boston Strong” in the team’s colours.



“I want to thank everyone for their amazing support for me and all those injured and their families,” Bauman said in a statement. “I’m making great progress and I thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. Please continue to respect our space at this time. I want to thank the Bruins players and organisation for the generosity and support for all those impacted. Like all those in Black and Gold, I can’t wait to see them on another quest for the cup. Go Bruins!”

