The Amazing Life And Career Of Bloomberg TV Star Margaret Brennan

We were absolutely floored when we learned the news yesterday that Bloomberg TV’s Margaret Brennan is leaving the news network.
Sadly, tomorrow Brennan will host her last episode of “In Business.”
Brennan is smart and talented, so obviously it’s a big loss. The anchor, who has a passion for international reporting, has been around the world during her career.
Now we’re going to take a tour of her fabulous life.
Growing up, she attended St. Peter's School in Danbury, CT for elementary school.
She graduated from the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich.
Brennan's father worked on Wall Street all her life.
But she wasn't only surrounded by finance in her household. Her mother is an artist.
'I grew up with very much an appreciation of the creative side of things, but always knowing how much Wall Street, finance and economics really powered everything else, whether it's politics or the art world. So I really grew up exposed to two great financial and creative sides,' Brennan said in a 2009 CNBC video.
She also has two siblings -- Catherine and James.
In a 2009 video, she said she 'learned drive and dedication' from being a competitive Irish step dancer.
'Well I started out as a dancer, so I was used to this performing -- performance arts. Started out getting used to being on stage. As I got a lot older that became public speaking or debate. In college, I was in the debating society -- this total nerd. So I guess for me, the creative side is more than that kind of performance. And these days, it's writing and getting a good look at a story and turning what happened on Wall Street to what would make sense for Main Street. It does involve creativity in terms of creative translation,' she said in the video.
In a video from 2009, Brennan said that she was always interested in the Middle East because her mother let her watch the news a lot growing up.
She explained as an assignment in fourth grade she spoke about ancient Egypt and that she wanted to be an Egyptologist.
The future business news anchor attended the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia where she graduated in 2002 with the highest distinction.
She holds a bachelor's degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies. At UVA, she minored in Arabic language.
Since Brennan was a Fulbright-Hays Scholar, she studied Arabic at Yarmouk University in Irbid, Jordan.
She's fluent Arabic.
Following her semester abroad in Jordan, Brennan said she knew she wanted to get into news.
In 2001, prior to the September 11 terrorist attacks, Brennan interned at CNN's International news desk.
While other interns would do tasks such as file phone logs, Brennan would translate tapes from Osama bin Laden. This was before 9-11.
Her role was to take a first look at the tapes before other translators and see if there was anything newsworthy in them.
Upon graduating UVA in 2002, Brennan landed a job at CNBC.
She knew she wanted to get into news, so she sent out resumes, wrote letters and made phone calls. Eventually someone from the HR department at CNBC asked her to come meet to see if there was a job available for her.
In a 2009 'I am CNBC' video, Brennan recalled speaking to several different producers about a possible position. That's when she met the legendary Louis Rukeyser who needed a research assistant for his show so he hired her.
Brennan started off as Rukeyser's researcher and worked her way up to associate producer and producer for 'Louis Rukeyser's Wall Street.'
In 2003, she was named one of the top journalists under the age of 30 by the NewsBios/TJFR Group.
She later worked as a producer on another CNBC show that would catapult her into an on-air reporting career.
She eventually worked as a producer for 'Street Signs with Ron Insana.'
In this role, she produced an interview with President George W. Bush and former Secretary of State Colin Powell and others.
Insana would let Brennan file her own stories for the show, so while she was producing she was also getting some reporting experience in.
Brennan became a general assignment reporter for CNBC.
In this role, she would also regularly contribute to MSNBC and NBC's 'Today Show' and 'Nightly News.'
A few months later she became the subject of a MarketWatch column calling her Bloomberg TV's 'greatest hope.'
In 2009, MarketWatch's Jon Friedman wrote the following:
Bloomberg made an ideal hire in Brennan, who has the gravitas to give the network an identity. I'll go so far as to say that if BTV ever became a household name, it would be because of Brennan. She has the ability to lift Bloomberg all by herself.
While at Bloomberg TV, Brennan, who has a strong interest in international reporting, broadcasted from around the world.
While at Bloomberg TV, she has reported live from Riyadh, Dubai, Cairo, London, Dublin and Davos, Switzerland.
When she was hosting Bloomberg TV's first live broadcast from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2010, she got to interview Saudi Finance Minister Ibrahim bin Abdul Aziz al-Assaf and former UK PM Tony Blair, according to TalkingBizNews.
She also filed special reports for Bloomberg TV from the Gulf Coast during the BP oil spill.
Brennan was the only American journalist anchoring from Tahrir Square in Cairo as Hosni Mubarak stepped down after 30 years in power.
Then in 2011, MarketWatch's Friedman said basically the same thing about her being the network's best hope to be a major force.
Here's what he wrote:
Anchor Margaret Brennan, who was on CNBC two years ago, is Bloomberg TV's best hope to become a force in cable-television news. She has the gravitas to woo viewers who want to watch smart, daily business coverage.
Brennan's departure from Bloomberg TV is said to be mutual.
It's unclear where she will go next, but we wish her the best of luck and can't wait to see her next big move.
