Check Out The Amazing Dollar Bill Art Of Tattoo Artist Scott Campbell

Here’s some of his work on a human

Give your money to this guy for a real return on investment.Tattoo artist Scott Campbell has set the art world on fire with his laser-cut etchings into dollar bills.



In dozens of sculptures he’s probably destroyed a few thousand dollars worth of U.S. currency. We’re not sure how he gets away with that, but don’t worry, the finished product is worth more than the sum of its parts.

Cambell has a big show opening Today in Soho.

