The Amazing Carbon fibre Loom Toyota Didn't Want You To See

Photo: Jalopnik

Fifteen months ago, we tried to show you a video of the amazing carbon fibre loom Toyota invented to weave parts for the Lexus LFA. Lexus yanked that video, concerned competitors would steal the technology.Now it’s back online.



The video below, part of a passel of commercials Lexus loosed on the internets earlier this month, highlights the dual-tube loom in action, which is used for the A-pillars on the LFA and which Toyota says will be used to build parts for future models.

Given the Japanese automaker was originally founded as a loom builder in 1926, it may have a historical advantage if the auto industry’s future includes more weaving or knitting.



This post originally appeared on Jalopnik.

