HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Amazing Beverly Hills Mansion Hilary Duff Just Bought Herself For $3.85 Million

Photo: www.bergproperties.com

22-year old Hilary Duff recently bought this colonial-style mansion for $3.85 million in the celebrity-studded Summit neighbourhood above Beverly Hills. Duff’s house’s grounds touches Britney Spears’ property.Recently engaged to hockey star Mike Comrie, the young actress is said to have acquired the villa “ahead of marriage”, according to the Daily Mail.



Whether the house is meant to be for a married couple or not, at least there is enough space for one. The manor has four en-suite bedrooms and a master bedroom with a bathroom for him and for her, according to real-estate blog of Berg Properties, which also published pictures of Duff’s estate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.