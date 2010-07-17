HOUSE OF THE DAY: The Amazing Beverly Hills Mansion Hilary Duff Just Bought Herself For $3.85 Million

Isabelle Schafer
duff house

Photo: www.bergproperties.com

22-year old Hilary Duff recently bought this colonial-style mansion for $3.85 million in the celebrity-studded Summit neighbourhood above Beverly Hills. Duff’s house’s grounds touches Britney Spears’ property.Recently engaged to hockey star Mike Comrie, the young actress is said to have acquired the villa “ahead of marriage”, according to the Daily Mail.

Whether the house is meant to be for a married couple or not, at least there is enough space for one. The manor has four en-suite bedrooms and a master bedroom with a bathroom for him and for her, according to real-estate blog of Berg Properties, which also published pictures of Duff’s estate.

This is a 5,260 square-foot mansion.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

Of course there is room for three cars...

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

An outdoor fireplace.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

The house was built in 1987, but clearly in a more antique style.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

Five bedrooms all together.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

Another nice nook.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

What happens if only two people dine here?

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

A comfortable relaxation area.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

Private balconies to rehearse Romeo and Juliet, just in case.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

An elegant staircase.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

Yet another relaxing space.

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

A lovely full purpose kitchen...

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

With breakfast table...

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

And enough space to cook for friends

Image: www.bergproperties.com/blog

