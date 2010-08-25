The aluminium Market Is Now Completely 'Out Of Whack' Due To Financial Traders

Hard Assets Investor highlights the peculiar state of the aluminium market right now whereby prices have shot up for the metal… while inventories have increased substantially as well.



Moreover, the market is in ‘backwardation’ which means that longer-dated futures have higher aluminium prices than near-term futures.

HAI:

Essentially, the futures market has priced-in rising aluminium prices, despite the fact that there has been a massive inventory build.

Compared with 2007, inventory levels are up 438 per cent to 4.46 million tonnes, although inventories have dropped off slightly in the past 12 months. Global demand for the year is estimated to be at 37 million tonnes, with an expected market surplus of 1.2 million tonnes.

HAI believes that the illogical state of aluminium has to do with far too many financial players in the market and far too few actual industry players.

aluminium prices don’t seem to relate to inventory levels at all—there appears to be a complete disconnect between the two.

So why the backwardation? Trading issues, say LME traders. Bloomberg reported that between 60 and 65 per cent of the aluminium in LME inventories are tied up in financing deals. In the Bloomberg article, David Wilson, director of metals research at Societe Generale SA in London said, “The spot market is relatively tight because of financing deals still soaking up metal.”

That’s bad news for those manufacturers who actually need physical metal to actually, you know, make things.

They go into some depth in regards to the current drivers, you can read their full piece here.

