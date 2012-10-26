The All-You-Can-Eat KFC Buffet Is The Unicorn Of Fast Food

Photo: Foodbeast
It’s the stuff of legends — the all-you-can-eat KFC buffet.Apparently, all you have to do is pay $8.99 and you can fill yourself with drumstick and mountains of mashed potatoes.
“The tip came in by way of a frantically excited friend of mine who spotted the unicorn-of-a-fastfood-specimen on a recent drive through the city of Banning, a town residing in the Southern California county of Riverside,” writes Elie Ayrouth at Foodbeast.
“While this isn’t the only KFC in the world with a reported all-you-can-eat buffet, it’s the first time I’ve been privy to it.”
Here’s a pic of the fabled buffet:
Photo: Foodbeast
Have you run into an all-you-can-eat KFC buffet lately – including the one in Banning? There should be more around the country.
