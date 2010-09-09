The All-Time, Most Watched Videos Of Cute/Funny/Ridiculous Animals

Photo: YouTube

If you’ve ever been on the Internet in the past four years, you’ve probably watched “The Sneezing Baby Panda” viral video at least once. For those of you who just woke up from a coma and haven’t seen the video, here’s how it goes:

A panda cub is motionless on the ground and seemingly asleep.

The mother panda is eating bamboo and her loud chewing is all you can hear until…

Suddenly, the baby panda rises up and lets out a LOUD, high-pitched sneeze.

The mother panda, completely stunned by her cub, reacts as if a bomb just went off.

There’s a reason why people would rather watch Shiba Inu puppies instead of Obama’s inauguration. Videos of cute animals have a unique ability to melt your brain and leave you wanting more videos of other animals doing cute, ridiculous things.



Given the ridiculously high number of views for these animal videos, one would think the users who uploaded these videos have pocketed a ton of cash from licensing deals and YouTube’s revenue sharing program. However, that’s not necessarily the case with all cute animal clips.

YouTube user “magnets99” took a 6-second clip of a prairie dog turning its head on a Japanese television show and spliced in dramatic music to accompany the head turn. He then uploaded the video onto YouTube and called it “Dramatic Look.”

“Magnets99” told us in an email that he licenses the video (without the dramatic music) to other shows and media outlets, but he hasn’t earned much from these deals.

“The bulk of the income came from selling rights to it,” he wrote. “But again, very little income was made – sub $1,000 (USD).”

Cory Williams, the man behind popular YouTube channel SMP Films, had been known across the Internet as Mr. Safety and performed all kinds of stunts that involved physical harm to his body. Then he made “The Mean Kitty Song” which, if you can’t already tell, was completely out of left field in comparison with his entire series of videos.

While the video was “a pure accident,” Williams has no regrets on making a video about his cat. “In the end, I’m glad I posted it,” Williams told us over Skype. “It was just a miracle that it blew up. It was what I needed at the time.”

Whether it’s a parody or a complete accident, here are the most popular animal videos to ever hit the web.

Data (accurate as of August 23, 2010) compiled by TubeMogul

