The All Blacks Massacre The Wallabies 51-20, NZs Largest Margin Ever Against The Aussies

It was a runaway performance by the Kiwis.

New Zealand’s 51-20 Bledisloe victory over the Wallabies last night has made the record book as the team’s biggest ever score against the Wallabies, topping the 50-21 feat in Sydney in 2003.

Australian coach Ewen McKenzie described the loss as a dissappointing effort from the Aussies, who did not score a try until the 61st minute.

Despite critics pegging the Wallabies as a lost cause, captain Michael Hooper tried to find the silver lining of the game.

“It was tough, they were very good, we were a bit passive in defence,” he said. “We’re not a broken entity. There were some good things that we could take from last week and take from tonight, and then there some things that need serious improvement.”

“To learn how to win the big moments and capitalise on mistakes that the other team make – something the All Blacks were very good at.”

The win sees the Kiwis keep the Cup in New Zealand for the 12th straight year.

