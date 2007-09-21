"The Alarming Lesson Of The iPhone Price Cut"

One more vote for the “iPhone price cut spurred by poor sales” argument, via Slate’s Daniel Gross:



High-profile price-chopping tends to occur whenever companies freak out about the vicious combination of a slowing consumer economy and the prospect of getting stuck with big inventories of unsold goods… And margin-shredding behaviour tends to spawn more margin-shredding behaviour. To make it up to angered iPhone customers, Apple had to offer a $100 credit to early iPhone buyers. To assuage customers angered by large discounts on a single product, in other words, Apple is effectively now discounting all its products. Think different, indeed. Slate