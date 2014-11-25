5 Items You Need To Survive At The Airport [Up To 58% Off]

The holidays are coming, and while it is great to spend time with family and friends, it also means travelling on some of the busiest days of the year.

Insider Picks and Stack Commerce have put together unique deals for some items to help you breeze through baggage check and weather those delays.

Handheld Luggage Scale [41% Off]

Stack Commerce The Handheld Luggage Scale

Don’t get caught paying overweight bag fees. This handy digital scale will make sure you’re coming in at or underweight before you leave for the airport, so no ugly surprises once you get there. It’s got an easy-to-read LCD screen that measure in kilograms, grams, pounds, and ounces to keep you honest in every country.

The scale measures weights up to 110 pounds, powers off automatically, and alerts you when your bag is overweight or when the battery is low. Get 41% off The Handheld Luggage Scale ($US17.00).

The Globally Compatible Router and Charger [30% Off]

The Smart Travel Router serves two primary functions, charging and networking. Both are key to staving off boredom while waiting for the next leg of your journey.

Charging: The Router fits electrical outlets in over 150 countries including the US, Canada, Mexico, England, and China. It works for any electronic device, and can charge two devices simultaneously. Everything retracts to make it easy to store.

Networking: The Router has four different networking modes:

It will connect to your network and broadcast a wireless signal, just like your router at home It can connect and also amplify your existing network, so you can extend your network’s range You can use it to create a wireless connection from an Ethernet port or cable It will connect to your smart TV or video game console via Ethernet cable, which will enable your device to connect to your network wirelessly

This tool was built for the sole purpose of making sure your devices stay alive and connected anywhere your life takes you.

Get 30% off The Handheld Luggage Scale ($US34.99 + Free Shipping).

Full specs:

Weight: 7oz

Size: 2.87 × 2.37 × 3.5 inches

WAN/LAN Port: 10/100Mbps

AUX Cable: IEEE 802.11n/g/b up to 150Mbps

AC power rating: 6A max. 100-240Vac (110Vac max. 660Watt, 230Vac max. 1380Watt)

USB port rating: 2.1A + 5Vdc (10.5W)

Fuse protection: Built-in 6A fuse protection

USB type: USB type A charge port

USB type A charge port Note: This charger adaptor converts the power prongs only and does not convert electrical output current and voltage. Please make sure your device carries an electrical converter to match the electrical output of the country you will be visiting. This charger adaptor is recommended for use with unearthed or double-insulated appliances only, as it contains no grounding.

Get 30% off The Handheld Luggage Scale ($US34.99 + Free Shipping).

10ft Apple-certified Lightning Cable [52% Off]

Stack Commerce 10ft Apple-certified Lightning Cable

The worst part about having to charge up at the airport is that you’re stuck sitting by the outlet. Pair your new charger/router with this Apple-certified Lightning Cable, and you’ll triple your tether and be able to reach a real seat.

Get 52% off The 10 ft. Apple Certified Lightning Cable ($US18.99 + Free Shipping).

Wireless Feather Earbuds [58% Off]

Travelling is loud. These TOCCs Feather Buds have a noise-cancelling outer shell, which will let you trade that screaming baby for your favourite playlist. They’re light, and because they don’t need to connect to your device, there’s less cord in your pocket and less opportunity for tangles. The bluetooth transmission is clear, crisp, and works up to 30 feet away. They also have a built-in microphone, so you can take that last-minute call and stay hands-free.

Get 58% off The 10 ft. Apple Certified Lightning Cable ($US24.99 + Free Shipping).

Full specs below:

Lightweight, tangle-free wireless design

Built in microphone, remote and call answering functionality

Crystal clear 30ft Bluetooth transmission

Noise cancelling outer shell

Comfort fit gelled earbuds — three sizes included

Optional ear hooks included for additional security

Perfect for exercising, cleaning, cooking, yard work and more

Get 58% off The 10 ft. Apple Certified Lightning Cable ($US24.99 + Free Shipping).

The ShaveTech USB Travel Razor [36% Off]

Shaving while travelling can be frustrating, especially if you use a razor at home. The ShaveTech Electric Razor is USB-chargeable, so if you have a phone charger, you can use it. It’s the same size as an average smartphone, so it won’t take up much room, keeping you travelling light.

Get 36% off The ShaveTech Electric Razor ($US18.99 + Free Shipping).

Full specs below:

USB Chargeable

Size of a smart phone for easy transportation and storage

Sleek and trendy

Lightweight design for easy travel

Get 36% off The ShaveTech Electric Razor ($US18.99 + Free Shipping).

Disclosure: This post is brought to you by Business Insider’s Insider Picks team. We aim to highlight products and services you might find interesting, and if you buy them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale. This is not an advertiser sponsored post and we operate independently from our advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback. Have something you think we should know about? Email us at [email protected]

