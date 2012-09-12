These Fabulous Aircraft Are Part Of Vladimir Putin's rumoured $1 Billion Fleet

Alex Davies
putin airbus photoshop

Photo: Airbus & Wikimedia Commons

Vladimir Putin has claimed that his life is comparable to that of a galley slave. But according to Boris Nemtsov, a former deputy prime minister and opposition politician, the Russian president is incredibly wealthy.A report published by Nemtsov last month details various luxuries enjoyed by the oligarch, including an enormous fleet of 58 aircraft.

Following the report, we have rounded up the best private planes, helicopters, and jumbo jets Putin is accused of enjoying.

Photos are of models of aircraft supposedly owned by Putin, not the actual aircraft.

These are no ordinary aircraft.

The Nemtsov report claims Putin flies around in a highly customised Ilyushin Il-96.

Changes made for the president include a toilet that cost $75,000.

The Airbus ACJ319 is for travelling with small groups.

Airbus' new private jet offers seating for 19 passengers. The conventional layout includes lounge areas, club seating, and two private rooms.

Nemtsov says Putin's version is designed with leather, marble, and hand-woven carpets.

Putin supposedly has eight Tu-154s.

The report estimates their value at between $7.5 million and $20 million, depending on their age.

Along with two Tu-204-300a.

They feature a 'luxury salon, which is protected from noise, complete with modern telephone systems and Internet access.'

He loves helicopters, too.

15 of the aircraft in Putin's fleet are helicopters.

Not much variety here: According to the Nemtsov report, they are all Mi-8s, among the most popular models in the world.

The Ilyushin IL-62 is a turbojet passenger airliner.

It has room for up to 186 passengers. Putin stands accused of owning five.

Not all the aircraft are new.

The Tupolev Tu-134 is an older plane, built in the 1980s.

The Dassault Falcon 7X is a high-performance, long-range jet.

Like the Airbus, the Falcon 7X seats 19.

It's made for flying in luxury.

Putin's has an entertainment system, satellite communications, and soundproofing, the Nemtsov report says.

All in all, the fleet includes Tupolev aeroplanes.

One is a medium-range Tu-204, with room for more than 200 passengers.

There's some work by Yakovlev, too.

The Yak-40 has three engines and was designed by Soviet state airline Aeroflot.

The Ilyushin Il-18 was a popular Soviet model.

The durably built plane entered service in 1957, and is still used today.

Putin's not the only pol who loves his vehicles.

