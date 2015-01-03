The Most Incredible Photos The US Air Force Took In 2014

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder/USAF A T-38 Talon flies in formation with the B-2 Spirit of South Carolina during a training mission Feb. 20, 2014, over Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo. The B-2 Spirit is a multirole bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions.

The past year was a busy time for the US Air Force.

Aside from coordinating and carrying out airstrikes against ISIS and other militant groups around the world, the branch also had to maintain its typically high level of readiness. The branch compiled a year in review, showcasing the US Air Force in action.

These are some of the most striking images the branch captured over the past year.

A soldier conducts a jump from a C-130 during the Japanese-American Friendship Festival at Yokota Air Base, Japan. In September, soldiers also executed jumps out of a C-130 at the Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. Soldiers execute jumps out of a C-130 Hercules Sept. 3, 2014, at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan. The Soldiers are assigned to the 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) and the C-130 is assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron During 2014, the long-delayed F-35 next-generation fighter was moved to its new home at Luke Air Force Base, in Arizona. Here is one F-35 being escorted by an F-16. The Air Force helped Marines load cargo during the closure of bases throughout Afghanistan during the past year, as the US-led combat mission in the country wrapped up. Drone operators were also constantly called upon throughout 2014. An MQ-1B Predator, left, and an MQ-9 Reaper taxi to the runway in preparation for takeoff at Creech Air Force Base, in Nevada. An MQ-1B Predator, left, and an MQ-9 Reaper taxi to the runway in preparation for takeoff June 13, 2014, on Creech Air Force Base, Nev. The aircraft are assigned to the 432nd Wing, which trains pilots, sensor operators and other remotely piloted aircraft crewmembers, and conducts combat surveillance and attack operations worldwide. In November, the Air Force carried out training operations alongside the Army and the Marines in Idaho. Training took several forms throughout the year. Here, Air Force ROTC cadets observed the refueling of a B-2 over New Jersey as part of an orientation flight program. Here, a C-17 is guided into an aerial refueling mission during a training flight. Beyond airframes, personnel train in a variety of other combat-related skills. Here, Staff Sgt. Michael Sheehan fires a man-portable aircraft survivability trainer, or MAST, at Saylor Creek Range at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. Staff Sgt. Michael Sheehan fires a man-portable aircraft survivability trainer, or MAST, at Saylor Creek Range March 13, 2014, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. The MAST is used to train aircrews to react to surface to air missiles threats during live training exercises. Members of the 266th Range Squadron play an invaluable role in Gunfighter Flag 14-2 by providing support to U.S. and coalition forces for future deployments. Sheehan is a 266th RANS ground radar operator technician. Dedicated personnel within the Air Force train to be firefighters capable of responding to a range of emergencies at a moment's notice. Here, an airman puts on his helmet as part of training in ventilation techniques. Members of the 334th Training Squadron combat controllers and the 335th Training Squadron special operations weather team ready themselves for a physical training session. Here, Air Force service members take part in the Marine Corps Martial Arts Program, which is open to all service members. Of course, just like in every service branch, the Air Force puts a premium on discipline. At Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, Tech. Sgt. Chananyah Stuart unsparingly reminds a trainee of the procedures for entering the dining facility. Tech. Sgt. Chananyah Stuart reminds a trainee of the procedures for entering the dining facility Sept. 26, 2014, at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Stuart is extra demanding on his trainees from the very beginning because he believes it sets them up for success. Stuart is a 323rd training Squadron military training instructor. 2014 also included integration exercises for the various service branches -- such as Exercise Valiant Shield, which was held in Guam in September. After a practice demonstration over Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, aircraft from the Thunderbirds, one of the Air Force's demonstration squads, wait for clearance to land. Here, an F-22 performs aerial demonstrations at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Alaska. The Air Force also lent some of its older aircraft out as memorials during 2014. Here, airmen tow an F-15 to the Warner Robins, Georgia city hall for a memorial display. Airmen manoeuvre through traffic lights while towing an F-15 Eagle down Watson Boulevard Sept. 6, 2014, to the Warner Robins City Hall, Warner Robins, Ga. The aircraft was loaned to the city by the Georgia Air National Guard's 116th Air Control Wing to serve as a static display for a new veteran's memorial. The Airmen moving the aircraft are assigned to the 116th Maintenance Group. The Air Force deployed a vast range of aircraft in 2014. Here, a T-38 Talon flies in formation with a B-2 during a training mission. In April, a host of C-130Js and WC-130Js flew in formation over the Gulf Coast during Operation Surge Capacity, a training mission. Here, U-2 pilots prepare to land in a TU-2S, a trainer aircraft for pilots before they undertake actual missions in the U-2. Members of the 101st Rescue Squadron also practiced a simulated rescue and tested the defensive capabilities of a HH-60 Pavehawk. A HH-60 Pavehawk with the 101st Rescue Squadron conducts training Nov. 25 2014, around Westhampton Beach, N.Y. During this time the aircrew tested the aircraft's defensive systems and conducted the simulated rescue of a downed Airman. The US Air Force Honour Guard Drill Team performs at Mount Rushmore. Between the rise of ISIS and fears of Russian aggression in eastern Europe, 2014 presented the US Air Force with a range of challenges that it continues to try to meet head-on. You've seen the Air Force throughout 2014 ... Now check out an amazing look inside the Air Force's headquarters in Europe»

