The AIG Bonus Timeline: Who Knew What and When Did They Know It?

There has been plenty of debate over who knew or should have known that the AIG bonus fiasco was coming and when they knew it. Here’s a rundown of who knew what, when.



March 15. AIG reveals it has paid $165 million in retention bonuses.

March 10. When Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner says he learned about the AIG bonuses.

March 3. Congressman Joseph Crowley, Democrat of New York, asked Geithner in an open hearing of the House Ways and Means Committee what could be done to stop the $165 million in bonuses AIG was planning on paying.

February 28. The day when Federal Reserve officials say they warned Treasury officials about the bonuses.

January 27. Hugh Son of Bloomberg publishes an article about the AIG retention bonuses. He quotes both Congressman Elijah Cummings and Senator Richard Shelby opining on the bonuses.

Early December. “As early as December, two Democratic lawmakers had vociferously and repeatedly complained about the bonuses, and one of them went so far as to demand the resignation of A.I.G.’s chief executive,” the New York Times reports in an article about the timing controversy.

