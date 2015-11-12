The agency behind the #yourtaxis debacle has been fired

Getty / File

The Victorian Taxi Assocation has fired the company behind the controversial #yourtaxi social media campaign.

“Unfortunately, the YourTaxis campaign concept and its delivery did not match our intention. We were aware of many of the issues that passengers face but the campaign concept and delivery showed us the true extent of their concerns” VTA CEO David Samuel said in a statement.

“We take full responsibility for the campaign and will be undertaking a full review of our strategy. As a result we have made the decision to part ways with our agency.”

Part of the campaign against Uber, it had been designed to encourage positive feedback about the taxi service, with prizes up for grabs.

The hashtag was quicky hijacked, many customers sharing experiences of alleged abuse and mistreatment at the hands of taxi drivers.

Was punched by a driver while trying to take down his details after he refused a short fare. #yourtaxis @yourtaxis — mrkade (@mrkade) November 10, 2015 @yourtaxis clearly saw me on my motorcycle and ran me off the road on several occasions. — Arthur I (@sugaqubes) November 10, 2015

The issue was compounded when the official @yourtaxis account sent out a tweet linking the campaign to remembrance day. It was quickly deleted.

We've deleted an inappropriate tweet. We are reviewing our processes and will be issuing a media statement soon. — yourtaxis (@yourtaxis) November 11, 2015

And for many, the campaign simply served as a reminder of what it was trying to fight.

#yourtaxis Driver arrived on time, in a clean car, and even chose a way home that avoided traffic…wait, sorry that was actually @Uber — Marc Slater (@MarcWSlater) November 10, 2015

In the end, the campaign joins #QantasLuxury and dozens of others in the history of social media campaigns gone wrong.

The VTA says that “all customer issues” will be captured and used to create an action plan.

