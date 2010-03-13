The Stunning Fact That Connects Every Single Toyota Case

Does Prius Sudden Acceleration Syndrome (PSAD) discriminate against the young?



As Theodore Frank at the Washington Examiner points out, here are the reported ages of all 24 of the fatal Toyota (TM) cases:

60, 61, 63, 66, 68, 71, 72, 72, 77, 79, 83, 85, 89

Could it be that Toyota’s PR crisis is actually a crisis of older folks improperly slamming on the pedals, and not some mysterious manufacturing glitch?

Don’t miss: the complete guide to how Toyota destroyed itself >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.