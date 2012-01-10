THE AGE OF CONSUMER DELEVERAGING IS OVER

The latest Consumer Credit data was just posted to the St. Louis Federal reserve, and we instantly noticed this:



For the first time since the recession, the year-over-year change in revolving consumer credit (credit cards) is 0%.

Photo: FRED

Now, technically the population has grown since last year, so on a per-capita basis, the average consumer still carries, less debt, but… still.

And here’s a more blown-up version.

