THE AGE OF CONSUMER DELEVERAGING IS OVER

The latest Consumer Credit data was just posted to the St. Louis Federal reserve, and we instantly noticed this:
For the first time since the recession, the year-over-year change in revolving consumer credit (credit cards) is 0%.
Photo: FRED
Now, technically the population has grown since last year, so on a per-capita basis, the average consumer still carries, less debt, but… still.
And here’s a more blown-up version.
