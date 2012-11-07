The Age Of Big Money In Politics Is Over

Photo: Flickr / gtorelly

Another big story tonight: Billions spent on this election, virtually no change.Karl Rove’s famous Super-Pac American Crossroads spent over $100 million to defeat Obama and elect conservatives, and it got zilch for it.



Romney raised a fortune, and he was never able to get any traction, except after Denver, which was not a paid media phenomenon.

Sheldon Adelson spent a fortune, and Romney still got clobbered among Jews.

Sure, people will still spend and raise a ton of money in the future (and in the primaries, it may remain important for a while), but the bottom line is that every dollar is getting less and less, as social media, and other non-TV ads dominate.

