Here's a mind-blowing list of the 31 cars police are looking for in the $165 million Plutus Payroll investigation

A replica GT40 Mustang seized by AFP officers during raids last week. Image: Australian Federal Police

The massive tax fraud, at $165 million the largest in Australian history, revealed last week has many threads — the deputy tax commissioner and his two children, the string of companies with straw directors used to skim off tax payments, alleged blackmail attempts and the lavish lifestyles of some of those arrested and charged.

One of the jobs for the 290-member Australian Federal Police task force on the case is to find and seize a long list of luxury goods and property alleged to have been bought with funds extracted by a criminal syndicate from the scam.

Last week, the police seized jewellery, watches, cash, cars, boats, a couple of light aircraft and firearms when they launched raids across Sydney. Eventually, these assets will be subject to seizure under proceeds of crime legislation.

But they are looking for a lot more than that. Business Insider understands that the Australian Federal police are looking for the following cars in connection with the syndicate:

2015 Ford Ranger Utility

2 x 2016 Subaru BRZ

2016 Ford Mustang

2 x 2016 Porsche Cayenne

2014 Porsche Macan

2014 Porsche 911 GT3

2 x 2006 Toyota Landcruiser

2013 Mercedes SLK250

2015 Jeep Wrangler

2016 Ford Ranger Utility

1967 Ford Mustang

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2004 Subaru Liberty

2016 Porsche Macan station wagon

2016 Porsche 981

2015 BMW X6M station wagon

2015 Audi Q3 wagon

2015 Infinity QX70

2015 Infinity Q60

2011 Subaru Liberty station wagon

2010 Ford Falcon

2016 Volkswagen Touareg

2007 Holden Astra

2007 Subaru Liberty

2011 Subaru Liberty

2012 Porsche 981

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

2015 Mercedes C63 AMG

Ten people have been charged in connection with an alleged $165 million tax fraud.

The son, Adam Cranston, and daughter, Lauren Cranston, of a deputy tax commissioner have been charged.

Michael Cranston, a long servicing senior executive at the ATO (Australian Tax Office), was issued a court attendance notice for alleged abuse of his position as a public official. He must appear in court on June 13.

The fraud allegedly involved Plutus Payroll, which provided payroll services to legitimate clients.

The money paid by the clients was transferred to subcontracted companies, allegedly controlled by syndicate members, to process payroll.

While processing these payments, funds were allegedly diverted by syndicate members for their own personal gain.

Image: Australian Federal Police

