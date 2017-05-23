Here's a mind-blowing list of the 31 cars police are looking for in the $165 million Plutus Payroll investigation

Chris Pash
A replica GT40 Mustang seized by AFP officers during raids last week. Image: Australian Federal Police

The massive tax fraud, at $165 million the largest in Australian history, revealed last week has many threads — the deputy tax commissioner and his two children, the string of companies with straw directors used to skim off tax payments, alleged blackmail attempts and the lavish lifestyles of some of those arrested and charged.

One of the jobs for the 290-member Australian Federal Police task force on the case is to find and seize a long list of luxury goods and property alleged to have been bought with funds extracted by a criminal syndicate from the scam.

Last week, the police seized jewellery, watches, cash, cars, boats, a couple of light aircraft and firearms when they launched raids across Sydney. Eventually, these assets will be subject to seizure under proceeds of crime legislation.

But they are looking for a lot more than that. Business Insider understands that the Australian Federal police are looking for the following cars in connection with the syndicate:

    2015 Ford Ranger Utility
    2 x 2016 Subaru BRZ
    2016 Ford Mustang
    2 x 2016 Porsche Cayenne
    2014 Porsche Macan
    2014 Porsche 911 GT3
    2 x 2006 Toyota Landcruiser
    2013 Mercedes SLK250
    2015 Jeep Wrangler
    2016 Ford Ranger Utility
    1967 Ford Mustang
    2013 Volkswagen Golf
    2004 Subaru Liberty
    2016 Porsche Macan station wagon
    2016 Porsche 981
    2015 BMW X6M station wagon
    2015 Audi Q3 wagon
    2015 Infinity QX70
    2015 Infinity Q60
    2011 Subaru Liberty station wagon
    2010 Ford Falcon
    2016 Volkswagen Touareg
    2007 Holden Astra
    2007 Subaru Liberty
    2011 Subaru Liberty
    2012 Porsche 981
    2006 Nissan Pathfinder
    2015 Mercedes C63 AMG

Ten people have been charged in connection with an alleged $165 million tax fraud.

The son, Adam Cranston, and daughter, Lauren Cranston, of a deputy tax commissioner have been charged.

Michael Cranston, a long servicing senior executive at the ATO (Australian Tax Office), was issued a court attendance notice for alleged abuse of his position as a public official. He must appear in court on June 13.

The fraud allegedly involved Plutus Payroll, which provided payroll services to legitimate clients.

The money paid by the clients was transferred to subcontracted companies, allegedly controlled by syndicate members, to process payroll.

While processing these payments, funds were allegedly diverted by syndicate members for their own personal gain.

Image: Australian Federal Police

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.