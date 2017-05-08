The AFP is getting its biggest funding increase in a decade

AFP commissioner Andrew Colvin. Photo: Getty / File

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) will be a big winner in tomorrow’s federal budget, receiving an extra $321.4 million to hire up to 300 more specialist officers.

The funding over four years will be used to hire a range of experts, from bomb technicians to undercover officers, negotiators, digital investigators and dog squad handlers for drug and explosives detection.

The money is the biggest increase for the AFP in a decade.

Justice minister Michael Keenan told ABC Radio that the AFP needs to be a high-tech organisation.

“We are living in a very difficult national security environment and we’re also living in an environment where organised criminals, particularly those involved in the drug trade, continue to enhance the sophistication of their operations,” he told AM.

“This is a very significant investment, the largest single investment in the past decade.”

The ABC has more here.

