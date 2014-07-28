The AFP Is Investigating Why One Of Its Officers Agreed To Handcuff Lily Allen

The Australian Federal Police are internally investigating why it officers agreed to handcuff UK singer Lily Allen at Gold Coast Airport yesterday.

Apparently Allen asked for the treatment, one officer agreed, and she shared this pic on Instagram and Twitter of herself kneeling:

An hour later, she deleted it.

“It appears the members involved were caught in the moment and standard protocol were breached,” an AFP spokesman said.

The spokesman said Allen, who flew into the Gold Coast ahead of her appearance yesterday the the Splendour in the Grass festival, was being escorted through the terminal.

“At her request members involved placed open handcuffs for a photo opportunity,” the spokesman said.

The picture drew 7,700 Likes on Instagram before it was taken down and also went out to her 4.7 million Twitter followers.

