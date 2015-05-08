The AFP and Victoria Police are conducting a joint operation in North Melbourne

Photo: Paul Miller/ Getty

The Australian Federal Police and Victoria police are conducting a joint operation in North Melbourne.

Victoria Police said the operation relates to an ongoing investigation.

It is not yet known whether this relates to past counter terrorism raids carried out in the Victorian capital.

