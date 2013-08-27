The AFL Just Threw The Book At Essendon, With A $2 Million Fine Over Its Supplements Program

James Hird arriving at Windy Hill. Photo: Getty / Scott Barbour (File)

It hasn’t exactly been swift, but it has been merciless.

The Essendon Football Club has been kicked out of the AFL finals series and fined $2 million in a stunning punishment for its administration of supplements to players in 2011-12.

Coach James Hird has been suspended from the league for a year. His assistant Danny Corcoran has been banned for six months, with two suspended.

Assistant coach Mark Thompson has been fined $30,000.

It’s the biggest punishment the AFL has meted out to a club in its history and follows months of investigations that started with the Australian Crime Commission’s release of its report into what it said was widespread use of doping in Australian sport.

What’s worth asking at this point is, if this is the result after two days of intense talks, what was the opening proposal from the AFL?

There’s full coverage of this unfolding story over at the Herald Sun.

