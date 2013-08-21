The AFL Has Charged Essendon For Doping And Released A Damning Letter From The Club's Doctor

James Hird arriving at Windy Hill. Photo: Getty / Scott Barbour

The AFL has released details of its anti-doping charges against the Essendon Bombers, including a damning letter from the club’s doctor Bruce Reid.

Earlier this month, the club said it would vigorously defend itself against the allegations, which pertained to a 2011-12 supplements program.

Dr Reid’s letter, dated 17 January and released by the AFL today, indicates that he questioned the ethics and legality of the program.

From the letter:

If we are resorting to deliver this altered growth hormone molecule, I think we are playing at the edge and this will read extremely badly in the press for our club and for the benefits and also for side effects that are not known in the long term, I have trouble with all these drugs. […] I am very frustrated by this and now feel I am letting the club down by not automatically approving of these things. I need to collect my thoughts as these drugs have been given without my knowledge.

The AFL’s case against Essendon and coach James Hird, assistant Mark Thompson, manager Danny Corcoran and Dr Reid was scheduled to be heard on August 26, but the club yesterday requested an extension to prepare its defence.

There’s more on the Herald Sun.

