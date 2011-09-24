WOW: A Prominent Art Show Where You Can Actually Afford To Buy Things

Meredith Galante
affordable art fair

Photo: Courtesy of The Affordable Art Fair

The Affordable Art Fair opened Wednesday night in New York City, showcasing a variety of art for prices starting at $500 — which is actually a great price for an original.Photographs, abstract paintings, installations, paintings on Plexiglas and more are all available.

The fair runs through Sunday, and is free and open to the public. The fair runs until 8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Some of the more expensive art at the fair were: “Villa del Arte” by the went from Juan Pajares $8,285 to $9,000 ($8,500 with frame); “Tess’s Garden” by Andrea Dasha Reich for $10,000; “Three, Four, Two” by Peter Monaghan for $9,600.

We took pictures of our favourite works. Prices available upon request.

Lots of abstract art at the fair. Here's one from the Art Angler Gallery, by Paco Sanchidrian

A dot composite of a woman's face

Florals

A Tribal face

A view of Venice

Wild Flowers

From the Surface Gallery by Mark Perry

In the Surface Gallery by James Kennedy. This painting costs $3,800

Jen Areclin, oil on canvas

Pantone by Ian Trask

Steven Ladd of Steven & William makes forests out of bead work

A close-up of Steven has he beads at the Affordable Art Fair

A forest of beads

Henry Walsh in Fine Art Consultancy London and Tokyo

Windows Exhibition by Luc Dratwa in Young Gallery

Want to check out some art shows for yourself?

DON'T MISS: Nine Fall Art Shows You Don't Want To Miss >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.