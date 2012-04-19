Tory Burch Reveals One Important Piece Of Advice She Got From Eric Schmidt

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Tory Burch, fashion designer and CEO of Tory Burch, spoke today at Fast Company’s Innovation Uncensored event in New York City, and she revealed one interesting tidbit about former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.Schmidt is one of her mentors, and here’s a fantastic line of advice he once gave her:



“Never piss the young people off, because they grow up.”

This is Burch’s first time being the CEO of a company, and she has mentors from around the business world who help guide her.

She said that it’s important to get the opinions of others in the business world — even if they don’t know all the technicals of your business — because a lot of their expertise will prove applicable.

“In every business, there’s some similarities,” she said. For instance, she’s bringing in J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler to give a talk to 100 of her employees.

