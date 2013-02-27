The Advertising World Is About To Invade Twitter

Blame Oreo.



Two weeks ago, when a Super Bowl blackout joke tweeted from the cookie’s account went viral, Oreo got for free what other companies pay tens of thousands of dollars to Twitter to approximate. You could almost feel the Earth tremble as thousands of marketing directors furiously pecked out emails to their social media managers asking why their brands hadn’t Won the Super Bowl and, more importantly, asking how to get a piece of the action.

