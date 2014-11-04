The ADF Pay Rise Deal That Outraged Defence Personnel Has Just Been Approved

Australian soldiers. Photo: Getty Images

The government’s “ridiculous” pay offer for ADF personnel has been given the green light.

The Defence Force Remuneration Tribunal yesterday signed off on a salary deal which will see uniformed Australian Defence Force (ADF) personnel receive a below-inflation pay rise of 1.5% per year over the next three years.

As part of the agreement, ADF personnel will be forced to give up some of their Christmas leave, recreational leave and allowances.

During an interview on ABC radio this morning, Defence Force Welfare Association (DFWA) president David Jamison said defence force personnel and their families had vented their frustrations with today’s decision on the DFWA’s social media websites.

“The comments coming back to us are universally ones of disappointment of really, disillusionment in many ways, and frustration because there’s nothing they can do about it,” Jamison said.

“They feel let down – they’re saying that, you know, the Government are awarding themselves significant pay increases whilst they cop 1.5 per cent.” More on that here.

Last month Senator Jacqui Lambie called for Defence Minister David Johnston’s resignation in response to the Government’s defence pay offer.

“The current ADF workplace remuneration offer is a disgusting, cowardly act – at a time in our nation’s history when again actions count more than words,” Lambie said.

Assistant Defence Minister Stuart Robert told Sky News he “would love to pay our fighting men and women more, but I can’t give what I simply don’t have”.

A first-year private will receive $44,422 a year, a lieutenant $64,803 and a colonel $138,556.

