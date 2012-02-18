The Adele Sex Tape rumours Are Totally...

Photo: Public

False.

After French tabloid magazine Public published a cover story alleging that Adele has a sex tape floating around, the six-time Grammy winner’s attorney swiftly defended her innocence.

“Our client has not appeared in a sex tape as claimed in the article. Our client does not appear in the photographs,” read a statement released to the Daily Mail. “Such claims are untrue and grossly defamatory. Our client is taking legal action in relation to this matter.”

The three-page article, with the headline “Exclusif! Adele La sex tape!” showed a screen grab of an Adele (sort of) doppelganger and even went so far as to have sources claiming the singer was “devastated by” the sex tape leak.

But turns out the star of the video is just an Adele look-a-like. If that.Guess you could say Adele has put this sex tape rumour… to bed.



