The Addicting New Way Consumers Are Racking Up Free Airline Miles

If you’re looking for a pretty painless way to earn free airline miles, companies are more than willing to trade their coveted points for a few hours of your undivided attention. New rewards sites have been tasked with wrangling consumers into virtual focus groups to get eyeballs on company advertisements.



Companies love it because it’s a cheap way to guarantee feedback from a captive audience, since users must complete a short survey for every ad they view. In return, members get miles for every survey completed.

One of those sites, e-Miles, claims it’s doled out 1.2 billion free miles to its some 3 million members, which they can cash in for airfare, hotel perks and, most recently, Amazon.com gift cards.

If you’re into gaming, you can check out Club Bing, which rewards players with tickets they can cash in for miles. There’s also eRewards, which is much like e-Miles but on an invite-only basis.

The average e-Miles member clocks between 500 and 1,000 miles per year (five points for every survey submitted), according to the site, so it’s probably not something you’d rely on if you were looking for a free flight. US Airways’ cheapest domestic flights sell for around 25,000 miles, and pricier tickets require as many as 60,000 miles.

Chances are no one’s sitting around to watch 12,000 commercials, but a few thousand points might be good for an upgrade or two.

Even e-Miles president Mike Drusch admits there are better ways to earn miles: “By far the fastest way to earn miles or points is to sign up for a credit card that accrues rewards for every dollar spent,” he said. “Every major airline and hotel chain has a rewards-branded credit card.”

Just be careful not too get too addicted. The Daily Finance’s Ron Dicker had to cut himself off after his first test-run: “The survey took about two minutes. Then I did another. And another. The process can be a bit like eating potato chips, one after the other without thinking.”

