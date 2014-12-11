The 'Ad Viewability' Uproar: How The Digital Media Industry Is Attacking The Problem Of Unseen Online Ads

BI Intelligence Automated real-time bidding ad platforms lead to lower viewability.

Marketers are spending more than ever on digital advertising, but there are growing concerns over whether digital audiences actually see many of these ads.

Users are often served an ad that appears in an inactive web window or an out-of-view part of their screen.

Viewability is particularly challenging for online video ads, since these ads are meant to be seen, heard, and played-through. Automated platforms for buying and selling online ads also tend to aggravate the viewability platform.

In a new report from BI Intelligence we look at how industry groups, advertisers, and ad tech vendors are defining and fixing the viewability problem.

