The Actual Cost Of Stopping The Sequester Will Shock You

Sequestration — a series of blunt and indiscriminate cuts to almost every government agency — will go into effect on March 1. Members of both parties are attempting to delay or mitigate the full force of the cuts, since by design nothing is safe in the budget.



A series of proposals have come together to offset the cuts from both sides. While many see the cuts as inevitable, some have hope that the austerity can be deferred or replaced. Here are the details of the major proposals in the works.



Produced by Daniel Goodman

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.