The ACT's Chief Minister Will Quit Her Job To Contest A Seat In The Senate

Australian Senate. Photo: Getty Images

ACT Chief Minister Katy Gallagher will resign from her government job, vying for Kate Lundy’s soon-to-be-vacant Senate seat.

Labor leader Bill Shorten and Senate leader Penny Wong reportedly contacted Gallagher and suggested she join the federal Labor team, the ABC reported.

I have informed my colleagues that I will resign as CM next Wednesday. It's been an honour and privilege to serve my community as CM — Katy Gallagher (@SenKatyG) December 4, 2014

“After much consideration, I have decided that I can use the skills I have gained in my time as Chief Minister to step into the federal arena to stand up for Canberra, defend our city and be a strong local voice for our nation’s capital,” Gallagher said.

“This job has never been more important than now.”

Late last month Senator Lundy announced she would not be recontesting her seat of the Australian Capital Territory.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.