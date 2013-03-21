This 'Walking Dead' Actress Is Much Older Than You Think

If you watch “The Walking Dead,” you’re familiar with the character of Beth.



She’s the 16-year-old farmer’s daughter on the AMC hit zombie series.

And, from the looks of it, you’d have no reason to believe she isn’t a teenager herself.

In real life, Beth is portrayed by actress Emily Kinney, and though her youthful looks may pin her as no older than 20, she’s actually old enough to be dating her on-screen sister’s boyfriend Glenn (Steven Yeun) who is 29.

So, just how old is “The Walking Dead” actress?

She’s actually 27.

Kinney started acting in 2007.

For the past five years, she’s made appearances in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “The Good Wife,” and “The Big C.”

While we were at New York Comic Con this past October, 13-year-old actor Chandler Riggs who plays Carl on the series hinted there may be a budding relationship between the two in the future; however, after learning her age we’re pretty sure there’s a fat chance of that happening.

