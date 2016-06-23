The actress at the center of the Photoshopped armpit debate has the last word

Twitter/Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopa has waded into the debate.

Actress Priyanka Chopra found herself at the center of a photoshop controversy when the Internet lashed out at Maxim India for possibly photoshopping her armpit.

The “Quantico” star graces the cover of the magazine’s June/July issue, but some social media users said that her armpits looked “unrealistic.”

Now, Chopra herself has waded into the debate.

She shared a photo on Twitter throwing her arms up, and wrote: “Here’s another ‘pit-stopping’ picture to add to the debate.”

In addition to the pun, she used some great hashtags too, including #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp.

That’s how you handle a debate.

NOW WATCH: An ingenious chef created a chocolate luge dessert



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.