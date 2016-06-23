The actress at the center of the Photoshopped armpit debate has the last word

Actress Priyanka Chopra found herself at the center of a photoshop controversy when the Internet lashed out at Maxim India for possibly photoshopping her armpit.
The “Quantico” star graces the cover of the magazine’s June/July issue, but some social media users said that her armpits looked “unrealistic.”
Now, Chopra herself has waded into the debate.
She shared a photo on Twitter throwing her arms up, and wrote: “Here’s another ‘pit-stopping’ picture to add to the debate.”
In addition to the pun, she used some great hashtags too, including #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp.
Heres another “pit-stopping” picture to add to the debate. #WillTheRealArmpitPleaseStandUp #nofilter #armpitdiaries pic.twitter.com/KhwSn9m8XU
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 21, 2016
That’s how you handle a debate.
