Two actors from 'Harry Potter' are dating, and they define #couplegoals

Some of the relationships in the Harry Potter series questionable. Ron and Hermione? Really? Could Harry and Ginny be more awkward together? Neville Longbottom and Hannah Abbot? Sure, I guess.

Luckily, real life has served us better. Evanna Lynch, who played Luna Lovegood in the series, has been dating Robbie Davis, who played James Potter, Harry Potter’s dad, in flashback scenes from “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.” They have been dating for at least a couple of years. And they’re adorable.

Like normal people, the two are chronicling their relationship on Instagram.



They love hanging out with Lynch’s cat, Puff.







They send cute texts to each other.



They chill with Jeff Goldblum.



And they’re even fans of other fantasy series. Here’s a painting of them as “Avatar: The Last Airbender” characters.



It’s too cute.





