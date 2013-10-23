The Activity Column Is The Best Part Of Twitter, And You're All Missing It

If you’re a Twitter addict like me, and you use TweetDeck, there’s a feature you need to know about: the Activity column.
The Activity column updates you whenever anyone you follow on Twitter “favourites” a particular tweet or follows another account.
The column is useful for…
- Finding new people to follow.
- Seeing what people beyond your immediate circle are talking about.
- Seeing content the people you follow like enough to “favourite” but not enough to retweet. Lots of people “favourite” something as a way of saving something to read later.
The column is fun because there’s a voyeuristic thrill to watching it.
Oh, @mister-so-and-so sure does fave a lot of @miss-you-know-who’s tweets, doesn’t he?
Hmm. Bet @mister-tech-exec doesn’t know I can see he just followed a vegan stripper.
I first noticed this column during the aftermath of the Boston Marathon attacks earlier this year. I wanted the latest information on what was going on, but I didn’t know who was on the ground in Boston and I didn’t know who to follow. But quickly, certain accounts — Globe reporters, police scanner accounts, etc — started showing up over and over again in my activity field.
Here’s what the column looks like, and the kind of stuff I think about while reading it:
You install the column by clicking that + button on the far left. Here, watch and click where I point the red arrows:
