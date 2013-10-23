The Activity Column Is The Best Part Of Twitter, And You're All Missing It

If you’re a Twitter addict like me, and you use TweetDeck, there’s a feature you need to know about: the Activity column.

The Activity column updates you whenever anyone you follow on Twitter “favourites” a particular tweet or follows another account.

The column is useful for…

Finding new people to follow.

Seeing what people beyond your immediate circle are talking about.

Seeing content the people you follow like enough to “favourite” but not enough to retweet. Lots of people “favourite” something as a way of saving something to read later.

The column is fun because there’s a voyeuristic thrill to watching it.

Oh, @mister-so-and-so sure does fave a lot of @miss-you-know-who’s tweets, doesn’t he?

Hmm. Bet @mister-tech-exec doesn’t know I can see he just followed a vegan stripper.

I first noticed this column during the aftermath of the Boston Marathon attacks earlier this year. I wanted the latest information on what was going on, but I didn’t know who was on the ground in Boston and I didn’t know who to follow. But quickly, certain accounts — Globe reporters, police scanner accounts, etc — started showing up over and over again in my activity field.

Here’s what the column looks like, and the kind of stuff I think about while reading it:

You install the column by clicking that + button on the far left. Here, watch and click where I point the red arrows:

