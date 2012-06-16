The Acropolis Is INCREDIBLE

Photo: Busines Insider
ATHENS, GREECE — History looms large in Athens. This is true both metaphorically and physically, as the city’s most distinctive landmark, The Acropolis, sits high above the city, looking down on the sprawl.The Acropolis (which means city on the edge) is over two thousand years old, and actually consists of multiple structures, the most identifiable of which is the Parthenon.
Today in the 95 degree heat, with the help of a local guide who hadn’t been up there since he was a kid, I went and checked it out.
My journey starts in Syntagma Square in the centre of Athens. It's blazing hot and incredibly bright.
There I meet my guide, John. He's a computer engineer who lives two hours away and plans to emigrate to Australia. He hasn't seen the Acropolis since he was a young kid.
Once again, there's graffiti everywhere. My guide explains that there's always been graffiti in Athens, but now it's tolerated more.
John, my guide, absolutely refuses to let me buy him his ticket. So far, nobody in Greece has let me pay anything for them.
