Ben Affleck is an assassin in the powerful trailer for 'The Accountant'

Ben Affleck is taking off the Batman costume for his next movie, “The Accountant.”

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, who is best known for his dramatic movies that meld family and sports like “Miracle” and “Warrior,” this one takes a sharp right into the thriller genre. “The Accountant” follows Christian Wolff (Affleck), an accountant who is a maths savant but also a deadly hired killer for criminal organisations.

The powerful trailer puts the focus on Wolff’s distance from others because of his genius, which has been turned into a tool for the underworld.

Watch the trailer below. The movie opens October 14.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.