The ACCC Is Investigating Qantas For Potentially Misusing Its Market Power: Report

The competition watchdog is reportedly investigating Qantas after the airline said it would add two planes to its fleet for every one that Virgin buys.

Lyell Strambi, the head of Qantas’ domestic business, told The Australian Financial Review the airline is not going to apologise for their strategy, but said it would “be sensible in terms of capacity”.

In September ACCC chairman Rod Sims said he was “concerned” about comments made by Qantas.

According to Fairfax Media, the investigation– which has been running since August — will determine if the national carrier has abused it’s market power to damage Virgin, according to the AFR

The strategy is a part of Qantas’ struggle to maintain its 65% share of the domestic market.

A Qantas spokesman declined to comment on any ACCC discussions.

