The ACCC has greenlit the merger of Gumtree and the parent company of Carsguide

Yegor Aleyev/TASS via Getty Images

The ACCC has approved the merger of Gumtree and Cox Media, the parent company of Carsguide and Autotrader.

Carsguide and Autotrader provide online vehicle classifieds.

The acquisition puts Gumtree in deeper competition with Facebook Marketplace.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has approved Gumtree’s acquisition of Cox Media, the parent company of Carsguide and Autotrader websites.

While online marketplace Gumtree provides advertising for just about everything – from clothes and books to electronics and jobs – Carsguide and Autotrader provide online classifieds for vehicles, letting users know of new and used cars for sale or having them create ads themselves. Carsguide also offers car reviews, news and advice.

Both Gumtree and Cox Media faced competition from Facebook Marketplace, which also offers car classifieds.

ACCC chair Rod Sims said the merger was approved because it wouldn’t lessen competition in the online vehicle classifieds space.

“Our investigation showed that Carsales and Facebook Marketplace are likely to continue to provide significant competition in online automotive classifieds after Gumtree acquires Cox Media,” Sims said in a statement.

“We also found that Gumtree and Cox Media focus on different segments, with Gumtree focussing on private seller listings and Cox Media focussing on dealer listings.”

The ACCC added that the merger wouldn’t affect competition for advertisers looking to use display ads on car websites.

“We found there are a range of other digital automotive content providers where direct advertisers could place automotive-related advertising, including Drive, Carsales, GoAuto and digital versions of automotive print publications,” Sims said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.